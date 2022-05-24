Georgia lieutenant governor primary results

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.
Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.
Below, find the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries for Georgia lieutenant governor:
Georgia lieutenant governor primary candidates and results
results to begin updating after polls close at 7 p.m.
Republican primary
- Georgia Sen. Butch Miller - The outgoing president pro tempore of the Georgia Senate running as a small business supporting conservative.
- Georgia Sen. Burt Jones - A state senator since 2013 and former UGA football player running as a pro-Trump conservative, who has the former president's endorsement.
- Mack McGregor - A former U.S. Marine who emphasizes Second Amendment advocacy.
- Jeanne Seaver - A conservative activist, nonprofit founder and businesswoman who was an organizer for the 2016 Trump campaign in Georgia.
Democratic primary
- Former Rep. Kwanza Hall - Served briefly as John Lewis' temporary successor in the U.S. House and has been a member of the Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Board of Education.
- Georgia Rep. Derrick Jackson - Member of the Georgia House since 2017, representing the 64th District. Also a Navy veteran and corporate/nonprofit executive.
- Tyrone Brooks Jr. - The son of former Georgia Rep. Tyrone Brooks Sr., an entrepreneur and corporate manager as well as a former official in the City of Atlanta Office of Resilience.
- Georgia Rep. Renitta Shannon - Member of the Georgia House since 2017, representing the 84th District. She emphasizes her credentials as a progressive activist and is endorsed by the Working Families Party and several other progressive groups.
- Charlie Bailey - An attorney who was the Democratic nominee for attorney general in Georgia in 2018, he is endorsed by several significant state Democratic figures, including former Gov. Roy Barnes.
- Tony Brown - A former candidate for sheriff in Henry County. Does not appear to have a campaign website.
- Jason Hayes - A practicing physician and former state House candidate with past experience in public health.
- Georgia Rep. Erick Allen - Member of the Georgia House since 2019, representing the 40th District. His career history is in consulting.
- Rashid Malik - An economist and entrepreneur who immigrated to America from Bangladesh in 1979.