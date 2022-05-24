Georgia lieutenant governor primary results

Georgians go to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to decide who will appear on the ballots in November.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.

Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.

Below, find the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries for Georgia lieutenant governor:

Georgia lieutenant governor primary candidates and results

results to begin updating after polls close at 7 p.m.

Republican primary

Georgia Sen. Butch Miller - The outgoing president pro tempore of the Georgia Senate running as a small business supporting conservative.

- The outgoing president pro tempore of the Georgia Senate running as a small business supporting conservative. Georgia Sen. Burt Jones - A state senator since 2013 and former UGA football player running as a pro-Trump conservative, who has the former president's endorsement.

- A state senator since 2013 and former UGA football player running as a pro-Trump conservative, who has the former president's endorsement. Mack McGregor - A former U.S. Marine who emphasizes Second Amendment advocacy.

- A former U.S. Marine who emphasizes Second Amendment advocacy. Jeanne Seaver - A conservative activist, nonprofit founder and businesswoman who was an organizer for the 2016 Trump campaign in Georgia.

Democratic primary