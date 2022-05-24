Election Results | Georgia Secretary of State

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.
Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.
Below, find the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries for Georgia secretary of state:
Georgia secretary of state primary candidates and results
Republican primary
- Sec. Brad Raffensperger - Georgia's current secretary of state, who defended the legitimacy of the 2020 election results and has backed the state's since-passed voter law, calling it a measure that will enhance confidence in the state's elections.
- Rep. Jody Hice - Current U.S. congressman who was harshly critical of the 2020 election, a vocally pro-Trump lawmaker who has advanced narratives that the election was manipulated.
- T.J. Hudson - A longtime Treutlen County probate and magistrate judge and current county elections superintendent as well as county manager.
- David Belle Isle - The former mayor of Alpharetta who was in the runoff against Raffensperger in the 2018 Republican primary race for secretary of state.
Democratic primary
- Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen - A leading state Democrat and current Georgia representative of the 89th District. She has previous work in public schools and is endorsed by a range of Georgia Democrats and liberal organizations.
- Michael Owens - A Marine veteran, cybersecurity expert and former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman who is endorsed by former Gov. Barnes.
- Dee Hawkins-Haigler - A former state representative and chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.
- John Eaves - A community advocate and former Fulton County commissioner.
- Floyd Griffin - Retired Army colonel, former Georgia state senator and former mayor of Milledgeville.