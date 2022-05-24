Election Results | Georgia Senate primary

These are the primary election results for the races for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.

Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.

Below, find the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. Senate in Georgia:

Georgia U.S. Senate primary candidates and results

results to begin updating after polls close at 7 p.m.

Republican primary

Herschel Walker - The UGA football legend is backed by former President Trump and is running as a cultural conservative who prioritizes "putting Georgia and Georgians first."

- The UGA football legend is backed by former President Trump and is running as a cultural conservative who prioritizes "putting Georgia and Georgians first." Gary Black - He is the current Georgia agriculture commissioner and has held that office for more than a decade.

- He is the current Georgia agriculture commissioner and has held that office for more than a decade. Latham Saddler - A former Navy SEAL and official in the National Security Council during the Trump administration.

- A former Navy SEAL and official in the National Security Council during the Trump administration. Kelvin King - A Cobb County businessman and Air Force veteran who also played college football, for the Air Force Academy.

- A Cobb County businessman and Air Force veteran who also played college football, for the Air Force Academy. Josh Clark - A former Georgia state representative and Christian conservative activist on abortion issues.

- A former Georgia state representative and Christian conservative activist on abortion issues. Jonathan McColumn - An Army veteran who reached the rank of brigadier general and an ordained minister.

Democratic primary