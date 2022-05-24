LIST | Georgia primary election winners so far

ATLANTA — Georgians went to the polls on Tuesday, May 24 to select who will appear on the general election ballots in November.
The state's closely-watched elections will be seen as a critical bellwether across the country, after Georgia turned into one of the fiercest "purple" battleground states in the last couple election cycles.
Below, find a list of the statewide winners in various races around the state. Scroll down for winners in U.S. House races.
List of Georgia statewide primary election winners
- Republican governor: Gov. Brian Kemp (incumbent)
- Democratic governor: Stacey Abrams (unopposed)
- Republican Senate: Herschel Walker
- Democratic Senate: Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (incumbent)
- Republican lieutenant governor: Too close to call
- Democratic lieutenant governor: Too close to call
- Republican secretary of state: Too close to call
- Democratic secretary of state: Too close to call
- Republican attorney general: AG Chris Carr (incumbent)
- Democratic attorney general: State Sen. Jen Jordan
- Republican insurance commissioner: John King (incumbent)
- Democratic insurance commissioner: Too close to call
- Republican labor commissioner: Too close to call
- Democratic labor commissioner: Too close to call
- Republican agriculture commissioner: Tyler Hall (unopposed)
- Democratic agriculture commissioner: Too close to call
- Republican state superintendent: Richard Woods (incumbent)
- Democratic state superintendent: Too close to call
- Republican public service commission District 2: Tim Echols (incumbent, unopposed)
- Democratic public service commission District 2: Too close to call
- Republican public service commission District 3: Fitz Johnson (incumbent, unopposed)
- Democratic public service commission District 3: Too close to call
- Georgia Supreme Court LaGrua seat: Justice Shawn Ellen Lagrua (incumbent, unopposed)
- Georgia Supreme Court McMillian seat: Justice Carla McMillian (incumbent, unopposed)
- Georgia Supreme Court Colvin seat: Too close to call (Justice Verda M. Colvin faces a challenger in Veronica Brinson)
List of Georgia U.S. House primary winners
- Republican District 1: Rep. Buddy Carter (incumbent, unopposed)
- Democratic District 1: Too close to call
- Republican District 2: Too close to call
- Democratic District 2: Rep. Sanford Bishop (incumbent)
- Republican District 3: Rep. Drew Ferguson (incumbent)
- Democratic District 3: Val Almonord (unopposed)
- Republican District 4: Too close to call
- Democratic District 4: Rep. Hank Johnson (incumbent)
- Republican District 5: Christian Zimm (unopposed)
- Democratic District 5: Rep. Nikema Williams (incumbent)
- Republican District 6: Too close to call
- Democratic District 6: Too close to call
- Republican District 7: Too close to call
- Democratic District 7: Rep. Lucy McBath (6th District incumbent, running in 7th due to redistricting)
- Republican District 8: Rep. Austin Scott (incumbent, unopposed)
- Democratic District 8: Darrius Butler
- Republican District 9: Rep. Andrew Clyde (incumbent)
- Democratic District 9: Mike Ford (unopposed)
- Republican District 10: Too close to call
- Democratic District 10: Too close to call
- Republican District 11: Rep. Barry Loudermilk (incumbent, unopposed)
- Democratic District 11: Antonio Daza (unopposed)
- Republican District 12: Rep. Rick Allen (incumbent, unopposed)
- Democratic District 12: Liz Johnson (unopposed)
- Republican District 13: Too close to call
- Democratic District 13: Too close to call
- Republican District 14: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (incumbent)
- Democratic District 14: Marcus Flowers