Elections

LIST | Georgia primary election winners so far

Georgians went to the polls for primary voting on Tuesday, May 24.

ATLANTA — Georgians went to the polls on Tuesday, May 24 to select who will appear on the general election ballots in November.

The state's closely-watched elections will be seen as a critical bellwether across the country, after Georgia turned into one of the fiercest "purple" battleground states in the last couple election cycles.

RELATED: Live Updates | Georgia primary races called for governor, Senate

Below, find a list of the statewide winners in various races around the state. Scroll down for winners in U.S. House races.

List of Georgia statewide primary election winners

  • Republican governor: Gov. Brian Kemp (incumbent)
  • Democratic governor: Stacey Abrams (unopposed)
  • Republican Senate: Herschel Walker
  • Democratic Senate: Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (incumbent)
  • Republican lieutenant governor: Too close to call
  • Democratic lieutenant governor: Too close to call
  • Republican secretary of state: Too close to call
  • Democratic secretary of state: Too close to call
  • Republican attorney general: AG Chris Carr (incumbent)
  • Democratic attorney general: State Sen. Jen Jordan
  • Republican insurance commissioner: John King (incumbent)
  • Democratic insurance commissioner: Too close to call
  • Republican labor commissioner: Too close to call
  • Democratic labor commissioner: Too close to call
  • Republican agriculture commissioner: Tyler Hall (unopposed)
  • Democratic agriculture commissioner: Too close to call
  • Republican state superintendent: Richard Woods (incumbent)
  • Democratic state superintendent: Too close to call
  • Republican public service commission District 2: Tim Echols (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Democratic public service commission District 2: Too close to call
  • Republican public service commission District 3: Fitz Johnson (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Democratic public service commission District 3: Too close to call
  • Georgia Supreme Court LaGrua seat: Justice Shawn Ellen Lagrua (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Georgia Supreme Court McMillian seat: Justice Carla McMillian (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Georgia Supreme Court Colvin seat: Too close to call (Justice Verda M. Colvin faces a challenger in Veronica Brinson)

List of Georgia U.S. House primary winners

  • Republican District 1: Rep. Buddy Carter (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Democratic District 1: Too close to call
  • Republican District 2: Too close to call
  • Democratic District 2: Rep. Sanford Bishop (incumbent)
  • Republican District 3: Rep. Drew Ferguson (incumbent)
  • Democratic District 3: Val Almonord (unopposed)
  • Republican District 4: Too close to call
  • Democratic District 4: Rep. Hank Johnson (incumbent)
  • Republican District 5: Christian Zimm (unopposed)
  • Democratic District 5: Rep. Nikema Williams (incumbent)
  • Republican District 6: Too close to call
  • Democratic District 6: Too close to call
  • Republican District 7: Too close to call
  • Democratic District 7: Rep. Lucy McBath (6th District incumbent, running in 7th due to redistricting)
  • Republican District 8: Rep. Austin Scott (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Democratic District 8: Darrius Butler
  • Republican District 9: Rep. Andrew Clyde (incumbent)
  • Democratic District 9: Mike Ford (unopposed)
  • Republican District 10: Too close to call
  • Democratic District 10: Too close to call
  • Republican District 11: Rep. Barry Loudermilk (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Democratic District 11: Antonio Daza (unopposed)
  • Republican District 12: Rep. Rick Allen (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Democratic District 12: Liz Johnson (unopposed)
  • Republican District 13: Too close to call
  • Democratic District 13: Too close to call
  • Republican District 14: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (incumbent)
  • Democratic District 14: Marcus Flowers

