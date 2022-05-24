LIST | Georgia primary election winners so far

Georgians went to the polls for primary voting on Tuesday, May 24.

ATLANTA — Georgians went to the polls on Tuesday, May 24 to select who will appear on the general election ballots in November.

The state's closely-watched elections will be seen as a critical bellwether across the country, after Georgia turned into one of the fiercest "purple" battleground states in the last couple election cycles.

Below, find a list of the statewide winners in various races around the state. Scroll down for winners in U.S. House races.

List of Georgia statewide primary election winners

Republican governor : Gov. Brian Kemp (incumbent)

: Gov. Brian Kemp (incumbent) Democratic governor : Stacey Abrams (unopposed)

: Stacey Abrams (unopposed) Republican Senate : Herschel Walker

: Herschel Walker Democratic Senate : Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (incumbent)

: Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (incumbent) Republican lieutenant governor : Too close to call

: Too close to call Democratic lieutenant governor : Too close to call

: Too close to call Republican secretary of state : Too close to call

: Too close to call Democratic secretary of state : Too close to call

: Too close to call Republican attorney general : AG Chris Carr (incumbent)

: AG Chris Carr (incumbent) Democratic attorney general : State Sen. Jen Jordan

: State Sen. Jen Jordan Republican insurance commissioner : John King (incumbent)

: John King (incumbent) Democratic insurance commissioner : Too close to call

: Too close to call Republican labor commissioner : Too close to call

: Too close to call Democratic labor commissioner : Too close to call

: Too close to call Republican agriculture commissioner : Tyler Hall (unopposed)

: Tyler Hall (unopposed) Democratic agriculture commissioner : Too close to call

: Too close to call Republican state superintendent : Richard Woods (incumbent)

: Richard Woods (incumbent) Democratic state superintendent : Too close to call

: Too close to call Republican public service commission District 2 : Tim Echols (incumbent, unopposed)

: Tim Echols (incumbent, unopposed) Democratic public service commission District 2 : Too close to call

: Too close to call Republican public service commission District 3 : Fitz Johnson (incumbent, unopposed)

: Fitz Johnson (incumbent, unopposed) Democratic public service commission District 3 : Too close to call

: Too close to call Georgia Supreme Court LaGrua seat : Justice Shawn Ellen Lagrua (incumbent, unopposed)

: Justice Shawn Ellen Lagrua (incumbent, unopposed) Georgia Supreme Court McMillian seat : Justice Carla McMillian (incumbent, unopposed)

: Justice Carla McMillian (incumbent, unopposed) Georgia Supreme Court Colvin seat: Too close to call (Justice Verda M. Colvin faces a challenger in Veronica Brinson)

List of Georgia U.S. House primary winners