Hot races | Georgia primary runoff election results

ATLANTA — Georgians headed to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, to vote in a few runoff races. The winners from the May primary and Tuesday's runoff election will appear on the general election ballot this November.
Republicans managed to settle most of their state races back in May, leaving only four House district races on the board. Meanwhile, Democrats only have two state district races to wrap up, but four major statewide races.
11Alive will be tracking the results as they come in. Here's a look at some of the hot races.
Results will be updated throughout the night after the polls close.
GEORGIA ELECTION | See all the results here
Lieutenant Governor (D)
Secretary of State (D)
U.S. House District 6 (R)
U.S. House District 10 (D)
U.S. House District 10 (R)
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.