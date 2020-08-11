Georgia representatives react to Joe Biden being named projected winner of election

ATLANTA — The reaction continues to unfold across the nation as the 2020 presidential election draws to an end.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Associated Press projected Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner of the election after races in Pennsylvania and Nevada were called, bringing his total number of electoral votes to more than 270 - the necessary amount needed to win the White House.
News of the win rippled across the media landscape, with people both celebrating and deriding Biden's win. Georgia's representatives on both sides of the aisle chimed in in the hours after the victory was projected.
Here is how they responded:
Gov. Brian Kemp
Secretary of State Brad Rafensperger
Stacey Abrams
Raphael Warnock
Jon Ossoff
Hank Johnson - Georgia US House District 4
Nikema Williams - Georgia US House District 5
Lucy McBath - Georgia US House District 6
Rick Allen - Georgia US House District 12
Marjorie Taylor Greene - Georgia US House District 14
Biden continues to narrowly lead President Donald Trump in the contest for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. The Associated Press declared Biden the nationwide winner Saturday, but hasn't called a winner in Georgia.
Partisan celebrations and protests ignited across the country, as some Georgia counties continued to inch toward a final count of ballots in the state elections.
At Freedom Park in Atlanta, a rally broke into a dance party to celebrate the declaration of Biden's win. At the State capitol, hundreds of Trump supporters rallied to allege the election has been stolen from their candidate. No substantiated allegations of fraud have come to light.
