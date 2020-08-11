Georgia representatives react to Joe Biden being named projected winner of election

Georgia's representatives on both sides of the aisle chimed in in the hours after the victory was projected.

ATLANTA — The reaction continues to unfold across the nation as the 2020 presidential election draws to an end.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Associated Press projected Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner of the election after races in Pennsylvania and Nevada were called, bringing his total number of electoral votes to more than 270 - the necessary amount needed to win the White House.

News of the win rippled across the media landscape, with people both celebrating and deriding Biden's win. Georgia's representatives on both sides of the aisle chimed in in the hours after the victory was projected.

Here is how they responded:

Gov. Brian Kemp

Georgians’ votes are still being counted, and we have an audit and recount coming. The fight is far from over, especially with two US Senate races looming, and the balance of power in the Senate at stake. This is a time for us to unite and Keep Choppin’. #gapol #gasen — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) November 7, 2020

Secretary of State Brad Rafensperger

Stacey Abrams

Congratulations, Mr. President-Elect! Georgians look forward to adding our votes to the total once all voices are heard — and together, we will restore the soul of this nation. https://t.co/rTuDUJtZaO — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 7, 2020

Raphael Warnock

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! It's time to come together as one country, and create a better future for all our children.



Love will always win. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 7, 2020

Jon Ossoff

Congratulations Joe and Kamala!



It’s a new day and our potential is unlimited.



Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we work. The future depends on victory in Georgia. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 7, 2020

Hank Johnson - Georgia US House District 4

Congratulations to our next President @JoeBiden & VP @KamalaHarris on your historic victory!

This was a hard-fought election and you showed us the true #SoulOfTheNation through your grace, courage, vision, & empathy. Proud of my home state & the work we did to flip GA blue! — Hank Johnson (@ReElectHank) November 7, 2020

Nikema Williams - Georgia US House District 5

Lucy McBath - Georgia US House District 6

America has spoken, and we have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as our next President and VP.



America chose unity over division. We made history.



Never forget what happened in Georgia this election. https://t.co/4aRSskKvdR — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) November 7, 2020

Rick Allen - Georgia US House District 12

I joined 38 House Republicans in sending a letter to Attorney General Barr asking @TheJusticeDept to ensure the election process is being conducted lawfully and transparently. The full letter: https://t.co/LS4wIQrVEu — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) November 7, 2020

Marjorie Taylor Greene - Georgia US House District 14

Great news!

Georgia is in this fight for truth and integrity of our elections! #gapol#StopTheSteal https://t.co/BIIKXuYaAm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 7, 2020

Biden continues to narrowly lead President Donald Trump in the contest for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. The Associated Press declared Biden the nationwide winner Saturday, but hasn't called a winner in Georgia.

Partisan celebrations and protests ignited across the country, as some Georgia counties continued to inch toward a final count of ballots in the state elections.

At Freedom Park in Atlanta, a rally broke into a dance party to celebrate the declaration of Biden's win. At the State capitol, hundreds of Trump supporters rallied to allege the election has been stolen from their candidate. No substantiated allegations of fraud have come to light.