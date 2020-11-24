Cobb County releases recount schedule

Georgia's official recount - its third count in total - began on Tuesday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Now nearly three weeks on from Election Day, Georgia began to count its votes for a third time, starting today.

Joe Biden officially won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes on Friday, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state's 5 million votes.

That paved the way for the Trump campaign to request an official recount - in Georgia, candidates losing by 0.5% or less are entitled to request one after results are certified.

This recount will be done by machine instead of hand, absent a court order or through certain provisions in Georgia law to account for malfunctioning machines.

Ahead of the recount, Cobb County released its schedule for when and where it expects to be counting ahead of a deadline for midnight next Wednesday, established by the Secretary of State's Office:

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 9am – 5pm

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 9am – 5pm

Monday, November 30, 2020 9am – 5pm

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 9am – 5pm

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 9am – completion

According to Cobb County, the counting will be done at the Jim R. Miller Event Center at 2245 Calloway Rd. SW, Marietta GA, 30008.

According to the county, the public is welcome to observe the recount.