Fulton County releases recount schedule

The county began the recount itself on Wednesday.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Now nearly three weeks on from Election Day, Georgia began to count its votes for a third time, starting Tuesday.

Joe Biden officially won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes on Friday, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state's 5 million votes. That paved the way for the Trump campaign to request an official recount - in Georgia, candidates losing by 0.5% or less are entitled to request one after results are certified.

This recount will be done by machine instead of hand, absent a court order, or through certain provisions in Georgia law to account for malfunctioning machines.

Ahead of the recount, Fulton County released its schedule for when and where it expects to be counting ahead of a deadline for midnight next Wednesday, established by the Secretary of State's Office:

Wednesday, Nov 25: 8 a.m.-undetermined finish time

Thursday, Nov. 26 & Friday, Nov. 27: No counting

Saturday, Nov. 28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The county will be testing its equipment today at 4:30 p.m. It did not specify hours if the recount lasts through Tuesday and Wednesday. The deadline is next Wednesday at midnight.

The county said it has about 528,000 ballots to recount and will be using 50 workers and 13 scanners to conduct its recount.



"During the recount, an observation area will be provided for the public and the press. Each of the political parties recognized by Georgia Secretary of State for this recount, the Republican, Democrat, and Libertarian parties, will be allowed two designated monitors as provided by the Secretary of State’s guidelines. All others may view the recount from the observer area," a release said.

The county said it expected to live stream the recount, with details on that "forthcoming."