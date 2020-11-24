Gwinnett County releases recount schedule

Georgia began its official recount - the third count of its 2020 presidential votes - on Tuesday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Now nearly three weeks on from Election Day, Georgia began to count its votes for a third time, starting today.

Joe Biden officially won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes on Friday, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state's 5 million votes.

That paved the way for the Trump campaign to request an official recount - in Georgia, candidates losing by 0.5% or less are entitled to request one after results are certified.

This recount will be done by machine instead of hand, absent a court order or through certain provisions in Georgia law to account for malfunctioning machines.

Ahead of the recount, 11Alive's Joe Ripley was in Gwinnett County to report on the outlines of the schedule they expect to proceed with. The Secretary of State's Office has imposed a deadline of midnight next Wednesday for counties to complete the recount:

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Logic and accuracy testing of the machines begins at 9 a.m. Actual recounting begins sometime around 10:30-11 a.m. Workers set to be on site until 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Recounting to be done from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday & Friday, Nov. 26 & 27: No work schedule to be done

Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 28 & 29: Full schedule still to be determined

Monday, Nov. 30: Adjudication panels set to convene

According to a notice posted by Gwinnett, the recount will take place at the Beauty P. Baldwin Voter Registrations and Elections Building, 455 Grayson Hwy, Suite 200, Lawrenceville.