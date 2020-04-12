Live updates | Recount almost complete, as attention turns to legal and political battles

Dueling state Senate hearings on Thursday highlighted the increasingly contentious climate in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Georgia's recount is, but for a hiccup in Fulton County, just about complete - and increasingly that formality is taking a backseat to the political and legal drama as President Trump's advocates continue down a path of attempting to invalidate the election.

All indications are that once Fulton County's issue involving roughly 4,000 ballots that needed to be re-scanned is resolved, the recount will be over. Current results show Joe Biden with a lead consistent with his original margin, which was also confirmed by the hand-count audit. The Secretary of State's website lists 145 out of 159 counties as having certified their results (though the site hasn't updated since 5 p.m. yesterday evening.)

The state's deadline to re-certify results is today. Once that is done, it will mark the official end of Georgia's election process, at least as far as the responsibilities of the state apparatus goes.

Increasingly, though, the focus is turning to the legal and political realm. Dueling state Senate hearings yesterday illustrated that tensions aren't close to easing yet. The first hearing featured representatives from the Secretary of State's Office, answering questions from members of the Government Oversight Committee and explaining how the election worked, what can help it work better in the future, and why there is no conspiracy to manipulate Georgia's outcome.

The second hearing, with a Judicial subcommittee, featured Rudy Giuliani, advocates featured in the so-called "Kraken" lawsuit, and a number of witnesses who, fundamentally, believe in the conspiracy theory that is central to President Trump's legal challenges.

The court cases taken up by the president's unofficial legal team in Georgia have so far made little progress. The political argument, made to state senators yesterday, is that the Georgia General Assembly must convene to re-write election law, so that hand-picked Electoral College voters can be selected to give the state's votes to Trump. There's little indication of widespread support among the state legislature for that, either.

How Georgia arrives at a resolution to all this will have big implications on the Senate runoffs set for Jan. 5. According to federal law, legal challenges to the election results must be resolved by Dec. 8.

Then, Electoral College voters around the country are scheduled to cast their votes on Dec. 14.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

(Note: All times are Eastern)

7:40 a.m. | In another development, Gov. Brian Kemp appeared on Laura Ingraham's Fox News program last night and, for the first time, called for an audit of the signatures on absentee ballot envelopes.

The president has pressed for such an audit, claiming that it would show scores of invalid ballots were submitted. There is, however, no way to tie the envelopes back to the votes they were cast with, and it's not clear what kind of remedy could be offered in the event some number of "bad" envelopes were found.

7:30 a.m. | This morning, Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office tweeted out an explanation for a video that went wildly viral among supporters of the president after yesterday's second Senate hearing.

The video showed counting being done late on election night at State Farm Arena (which has been acknowledged before), supposedly after election observers and the media had been asked to leave. In particular, many pounced on a clip that appeared to show workers taking ballots out from under a table.

Sterling shared an article from the news site Lead Stories, whose reporter Hallie Golden spoke with him and the chief investigator for the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, Frances Watson.

Watson told Lead Stories that observers and media were not asked to leave. They simply left on their own, she said, when they saw one group of workers - whose job was only to open envelopes, and whose job was done - also leave.

Sterling said the suitcases that came out from under the table were consistent with how ballots are removed from containers and scanned.