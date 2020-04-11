Live updates | Georgia results still unfolding

From reports in the field to analysis as news breaks, we'll be keeping you covered for every angle today.

ATLANTA — In a year that has often felt more like a lifetime, the election results of a lifetime are still unfolding.

After an unprecedented wave of early voting across the country, people headed to the polls on Election Day to complete America's voting marathon. In Georgia, polls closed at 7 p.m.

As polls opened at 7 a.m., Atlanta seemed for the most part to be avoiding the long lines and issues that have recently plagued voting days around the area.

It was not entirely issue-free with some issues arising in Spalding County and some reported in Morgan County. There were some hiccups at a small handful of Fulton County voting locations, with officials later saying they had been resolved.

Keep in mind that with mail-in ballots more prevalent than ever before, many states may experience slower counts. Experts cautioned the public that we most likely would not know who has one most races on Tuesday night and that has proven to be right.

LIVE UPDATES