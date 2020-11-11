Live updates | Biden’s lead has grown to 14,000+ votes

Scroll for the latest updates.

ATLANTA — Joe Biden has continued to build on his lead as the final counting has moved along this week, and increasingly looks like he will soon be certified the winner in Georgia.

Things will remain too close to call here, though, until an official result is certified by the state, which it is required to do by Nov 20. Counties have until this Friday to certify their official results to the state ahead of that deadline.

With a margin separating President-elect Biden and President Trump of less than half a percent, and a recount all but inevitable, an official result in Georgia may be out of grasp for some time.

The state has also said it will conduct its own audit ahead of a recount, and is expected to give an update on that process today.

As the official process plows ahead, things are beginning to get politically acrimonious in Georgia - with more state Republicans now putting pressure on Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger (also a Republican), demanding investigations of the scant few specific allegations of irregularities that have been lodged.

We'll keep you updated throughout the day on developments in the never-boring Peach State.

WEDNESDAY UPDATES:

8:25 a.m. | 11Alive's Joe Ripley with some more context on the last batch of votes that was tallied:

New vote totals in from Floyd County (where President Trump visited on the campaign trail) shrink Biden’s lead in GA by about 50 votes. Biden still out in front by 14,101 https://t.co/38U38wJu0v — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) November 11, 2020

8:05 a.m. | We've added a few counties early today, bringing the total certifying their results to 96 out of 159, up from 92. The Secretary of State's site also now officially shows the Biden lead at 14,101 with 4,991,741 votes in the tally.

8:00 a.m. | Some stuff to be on the look out for today:

10:00 a.m.: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is holding a rally in Cobb County with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in support of their reelection bids

10:30 a.m.: We're expecting a press conference from the Secretary of State's Office at this time

1:00 p.m.: The Secretary of State will be announcing which contest will be used in the election audit (the way that works is they perform the audit on one race that appeared across statewide ballots).

7:35 a.m. | Just for clarity: The Secretary of State's site hasn't updated in about 14 hours, but we and other news orgs such as the New York Times that track the results independently are seeing Biden's lead in Georgia at just more than 14,000 right now.

7:30 a.m. | We're still waiting for a good deal of Georgia's counties to certify their results, with a Friday deadline to do so looming.

Where things stand as of Wednesday morning: 92 of 159 counties have certified their results and 4,989,046 total votes have been registered in Georgia.

No changes to report from overnight (as of 3:05 a.m.). Biden still up by 14,149 votes in Georgia #MorningRushATL https://t.co/4lB5U73JWm — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 11, 2020