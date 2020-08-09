Secretary of State's office says about 1,000 cases of double-voting occurred during summer elections

Looking forward, Secretary Brad Raffensperger says about 50 percent of voters are expected to vote absentee for the November general election.

ATLANTA — In a news conference Tuesday morning, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office has been examining the integrity of the vote across the state over the primary and going forward into the general election season.

The secretary said the "good news" was that his office had discovered over the course of the June Primary election and the August runoff that the state's new voting system works.

He said there had been some reports of possible double-voting in parts of the state.

"We originally saw reports out of Long County," Raffensperger said. "We have found some potential double-voting in our state, which is unacceptable."

Raffensperger said that however, the investigative unit of his office was able to determine that about 1,000 cases between the two elections of potential double-voting.

"Let me be clear -- it is a felony to double-vote in Georgia, and we prosecute," Raffesnpeger said. "Our office is dedicated to working with counties to ensure that it won't happen in November, or in the future."

Raffensperger said in a press release he wants Georgia voters to know that their vote will count.

"Historically, we have seen perhaps, 5 percent of votes cast by absentee," Raffensperger said on Tuesday. "Now, we are looking at nearly 50 percent. As of today (Tuesday), we are looking at perhaps 900,000 votes that will be cast for the November election and we are still two months away."

According to a release, the Secretary of State has reportedly taken the steps below to help uphold access to the ballots during the pandemic:

an online absentee ballot request portal

support for absentee ballot drop boxes around the state

the distribution of hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment to elections officials around the state