Georgia Secretary of State's office holds briefing

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is holding a press briefing on Monday, Dec. 14.

The exact topic of the briefing, being held at the state Capitol, was not specified.

What: A press conference

When: Wednesday, December 14, 2:15 p.m.

Where: Georgia State Capitol

The briefing from the office coincides on the first day of early voting for the Georgia US Senate runoff elections, which will pit Republican incumbents Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against their Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.