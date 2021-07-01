Senate vote counting to resume in Georgia after violence in Washington | Live updates

Some counties interrupted their work yesterday after chaos broke out at the U.S. Capitol.

ATLANTA — Counties with votes still left to count in Georgia will resume finishing up today, after some, including Fulton and Gwinnett, interrupted their work as a precaution when violence broke out yesterday at the U.S. Capitol.

Counting is all but complete outside of a handful of batches of votes in these counties, with both Democrats, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, projected to win their races against Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Warnock appears as if he will comfortably avoid the recount threshold of a .5% margin, with a lead of nearly 2%, while Ossoff is also at the moment clearing it with a lead of .8%.

Counties will not be able to begin certifying their results until after Friday, as military and overseas ballots are allowed to be received by then as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

Once they are done, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will certify the results and Warnock and Ossoff can be sworn in as senators. Their projected victories will give the Democrats control of the Senate, with a 50-50 split and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tiebreaking vote.

11Alive will monitor updates as they come in on Thursday. (please note all times are Eastern)

7:00 a.m. | Good morning. After a surreal, sobering day in the nation's capital, Georgia will resume the work of completing its Senate elections.