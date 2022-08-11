Here's the county by county breakdown in the voting for Georgia Senate.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Election Day has come and gone in Georgia - and now all there's left to do is watch as the results trickle in.

People from around the country will be peering at the Peach State's race for U.S. Senate in particular, as whomever wins between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker could very well determine which party holds balance in the upper chamber of Congress.

That wound up being just the case in 2021 when Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff won their runoff races.

Below, find a full county by county map outlining how each jurisdiction in Georgia is making its choice in the 2022 election for Senate:

Georgia Senate election results county by county map

(Editor's note: This map is compiled and updated by The Associated Press)

It's important to remember that the results, as they update, do not reflect the final outcome. Because of how elections are administered and votes are counted, full results may not be available on Election Night and may not paint a clear picture until a day or more later.

If no candidate reaches the 50% + 1 vote threshold and the race goes to a runoff, the voting for that would be held on Dec. 6.

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.