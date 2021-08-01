Deadline today for final smattering of Georgia Senate votes | Live updates

Military and overseas ballots can still arrive today if they were postmarked by Tuesday, and those who used provisional ballots can still cure them.

ATLANTA — Georgia takes one step closer to sending projected winners Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the Senate today, as the deadline passes for the last smattering of votes to be counted.

Those include military and overseas ballots, which can arrive by the end of day as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Those who cast provisional ballots also have until the end of the day to "cure" them - fix whatever issue it is that made it necessary for them to use a provisional ballot - and make sure they count.

Once the deadline passes, it paves the way for counties to certify their results. And when they finish, the state may certify the total results and send Warnock and Ossoff to the Senate - provided no wild swings in Ossoff's race with Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue, who remains within about 0.8%.

The cutoff for Perdue to be able to request a recount is 0.5%.

The deadlines today come as the 2020 election finally appears to be winding down in Georgia, more than two months since Nov. 3.

Yesterday President Donald Trump appeared to effectively concede in a video message posted to Twitter, acknowledging a "new administration will be inaugurated on January 20."

And Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded explicitly in her own video message, saying she called Warnock to "congratulate him and wish him well in serving this great state."

We have not yet heard from Sen. Perdue.

All this, coming amid the continuing fallout and response to the extraordinary scenes at the U.S. Capitol this week.

11Alive will be tracking updates as they come in throughout Friday.

As noted above, there's quite a lot less drama in Georgia's election results this time than in November, but we still have to finish going through the process of confirming them.

These are the general deadlines we're still looking at:

Today: Deadline for military and overseas ballots to come in, as well as for voters who had to use provisional ballots to fix their issue (a process known as "curing" their ballot).

Deadline for military and overseas ballots to come in, as well as for voters who had to use provisional ballots to fix their issue (a process known as "curing" their ballot). Jan. 15: Deadline for counties to certify their results.

Deadline for counties to certify their results. Jan. 22: Deadline for state to certify its results.