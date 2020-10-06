Georgia's Democratic Senate race is too close to call

Jon Ossof is leading.

ATLANTA — The Democratic Senate primary in Georgia is too early to call. In Georgia, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. With more than three-quarters of the expected votes counted as of 5:00 a.m., Jon Ossoff has approximately 49% of the counted vote.

He leads Teresa Tomlinson, who has roughly 15% of the counted vote, and Sarah Riggs Amico, with about 13%.

The winner will challenge Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in November.

If no one candidate receives 50% plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a runoff on August 11.

Results are delayed because multiple problems at polls across the state lead to some polling locations remaining open late into the night.

