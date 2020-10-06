x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

elections

Georgia's Democratic Senate race is too close to call

Jon Ossof is leading.

ATLANTA — The Democratic Senate primary in Georgia is too early to call. In Georgia, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. With more than three-quarters of the expected votes counted as of 5:00 a.m., Jon Ossoff has approximately 49% of the counted vote. 

He leads Teresa Tomlinson, who has roughly 15% of the counted vote, and Sarah Riggs Amico, with about 13%.

The winner will challenge Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in November. 

If no one candidate receives 50% plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a runoff on August 11. 

Results are delayed because multiple problems at polls across the state lead to some polling locations remaining open late into the night.

GET FULL ELECTION RESULTS HERE 

MORE ELECTION HEADLINES

NAACP, state leaders and LeBron James weigh in on claims of voter suppression in Georgia

Problems with voting are widespread in parts of metro Atlanta

ulton County voters spend hours in line Tuesday