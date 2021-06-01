President-elect Biden says Georgia voters 'delivered resounding message' in runoff election

'I congratulate the people of Georgia, who turned out in record numbers once again.'

ATLANTA — President-elect Joe Biden has weighed in on Georgia's US Senate runoff election, saying the state's voters delivered a "resounding message" after it appears both Democratic candidates are poised to win their races.

"It looks like we will emerge from yesterday's election with Democratic leadership in the House and the Senate," Biden said in a statement Wednesday morning, in which he sent congratulations to Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Overnight, Warnock was projected to be the winner in his race against incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, making him Georgia's first Black Senator ever. While the race between Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. David Perdue - also an incumbent - had not yet been called, Ossoff's lead over Perdue had grown since election day.

"I congratulate Reverend Warnock on his groundbreaking win last night and I am hopeful that when the count is complete, Jon Ossoff will also be victorious," Biden said.

Wins for Democrats in Georgia were consequential if the party wanted to take back control of the US Senate from Republican. Had even just one Republican won, the GOP would have held onto the majority in the chamber - and likely would have been a roadblock to the incoming Biden Administration.

Biden also took time to thank the work of the poll workers and election officials, but especially that of Democratic leader Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who "laid the difficult groundwork necessary to encourage turnout and protect the vote over these last years."

"I congratulate the people of Georgia, who turned out in record numbers once again, just as they did in November, to elect two new Senators, demand action, and call on our elected leaders to end the gridlock and move us forward as a nation," Biden added.

Read the full statement below:

I congratulate Reverend Warnock on his groundbreaking win last night and I am hopeful that when the count is complete, Jon Ossoff will also be victorious. I congratulate the people of Georgia, who turned out in record numbers once again, just as they did in November, to elect two new Senators, demand action, and call on our elected leaders to end the gridlock and move us forward as a nation. I also congratulate the twin powers of Georgia, Stacey Abrams and Keisha Lance Bottoms, who have laid the difficult groundwork necessary to encourage turnout and protect the vote over these last years. And I want to thank the local and state election officials and poll workers who yet again in a pandemic, with historic turnout, and under immense political pressure, upheld their duty to hold a free and fair election.

Georgia's voters delivered a resounding message yesterday: they want action on the crises we face and they want it right now. On COVID-19, on economic relief, on climate, on racial justice, on voting rights and so much more. They want us to move, but move together. It looks like we will emerge from yesterday's election with Democratic leadership in the House and the Senate, and of course I'm pleased that we will be able to work with Speaker Pelosi and a Majority Leader Schumer. But I’m also just as determined today as I was yesterday to try to work with people in both parties — at the federal, state, and local levels — to get big things done for our nation. I have long said that the bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed in December was just a down payment. We need urgent action on what comes next, because the COVID-19 crisis hits red states and blue states alike.

And I intend to work with the next Majority and the Minority Leader to move forward with key Cabinet nominations even while the Georgia results are confirmed. My nominees for critical national security positions at State, Defense, Treasury, and Homeland Security have bipartisan support and have been confirmed by the Senate before. They need to be in their jobs as soon as possible after January 20th.