Lawsuit over Georgia early Saturday voting in Senate runoff will be heard next week

It will be held on Nov. 23, three days before the Saturday of Nov. 26 that has been ruled out by the state as an early voting day because of Thanksgiving.

ATLANTA — A date has been set for a judge to hear the arguments over a lawsuit trying to compel Georgia election officials to allow a Saturday early voting day in the state's U.S. Senate runoff.

A hearing before Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. will take place next Wednesday, Nov. 23 - three days before the Saturday in question.

The lawsuit centers around Saturday, Nov. 26 - a day that under Georgia law would ordinarily serve as an optional early voting day, if counties chose to implement it, that has been ruled out by the state because of another provision in the law.

That provision bars voting on the second Saturday before an election if a state holiday is held on Thursday and Friday. In this case, the holidays are Thanksgiving, Thursday Nov. 24, and a designated state holiday for Nov. 25 that serves to recognize a date earlier in the year, Jan. 19.

(The state no longer names that day in its official holiday proclamations, but it historically has been celebrated as Robert E. Lee's birthday.)

Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and allies including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced the lawsuit on Tuesday.

The groups allege provisions in Georgia's law limiting Saturday voting after a holiday does not apply to runoffs. They argue the section of the law that lays out the holiday restriction mentions only primaries and elections - not runoffs, specifically.

"(The) exceptions for advance voting on Saturdays falling on or after a holiday applies only to primary and general elections, not runoffs. If the legislature desired otherwise, it 'knew how' to say so and its decision not to refer to runoffs—which it references elsewhere throughout the provision—should be respected as a 'matter of considered choice,'" the lawsuit reads. "The Secretary’s insistence that counties may not hold advance voting on November 26 ... has no support in the law."

In response to the lawsuit, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Warnock and his allies are "seeking to change Georgia law right before an election based on their political preferences."

"Instead of muddying the water and pressuring counties to ignore Georgia law, Senator Warnock should be allowing county election officials to continue preparations for the upcoming runoff," he said.

The lawsuit seeks to allow counties to offer early voting on Nov. 26 if they so choose and to prevent the state from stopping them.

Some advocates for the Nov. 26 date have raised the precedent that early voting was allowed on Sat. Dec. 26 in 2020 - the day after Christmas.