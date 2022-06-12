Rockdale, Cobb add Saturday early voting for Senate runoff

On Monday, both Cobb County and Rockdale County said they would offer early voting on Nov. 26, this coming Saturday.

ATLANTA — In the wake of a court ruling on Friday that will allow early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff this Saturday, more counties are adding the day to their calendars.

Cobb said in a release that Saturday voting would be available from noon to 5 p.m. at five voting locations - two in Marietta, one in Acworth, one in Mableton and one in Powder Springs.

Sunday early voting will then be available the next day in Cobb at several locations, again from noon to 5 p.m., before all the county's early voting locations are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday of next week.

You can find a list of Cobb County early voting locations here.

Rockdale meanwhile added Saturday for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rockdale is also offering Sunday voting at the same times on Nov. 27, and then will have 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. availability next Monday through Wednesday, and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. hours next Thursday and Friday.

All early voting in Rockdale is being conducted at the county board of elections office at 1115 West Ave. SW in Conyers.