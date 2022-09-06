Georgia Senate runoff timeline | How the process will go forward

Here's a step-by-step overview of the key dates in the Georgia Senate runoff election.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgians will vote again for U.S. Senate, to settle the race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker after neither candidate cleared the 50% + 1 vote majority threshold on Election Day.

The day of the runoff itself is set for Dec. 6 - a four-week timeline that's notably tighter than the state had in the 2021 runoffs that originally put Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff into office to begin with.

That means condensed deadlines for several things, from absentee ballot requests to an early voting period that will last only the week before the date of the runoff.

Here's an overview of the key dates in the process, arranged by the various voting procedures voters can choose, and what they mean:

Georgia Senate runoff dates and deadlines timeline

Pre-runoff timeline

Nov. 15 : Counties must certify their Nov. 8 election results by this day.

: Counties must certify their Nov. 8 election results by this day. Nov. 16 : Counties will begin a risk-limiting audit of one selected statewide race (which officials will announce Nov. 10).

: Counties will begin a risk-limiting audit of one selected statewide race (which officials will announce Nov. 10). Nov. 22 : Counties must conclude their risk-limiting audit by this day.

: Counties must conclude their risk-limiting audit by this day. Nov. 25: The Georgia Secretary of State's Office must certify the statewide Nov. 8 results by this day.

For voting early in person

Nov. 26 : This day, a Saturday, would be the earliest day that early in-person voting could begin in any county, according to state officials. Whether there is early in-person voting on this day will be a county-by-county decision, on whether they want to offer weekend early voting. No early voting occurs the weekend directly before the runoff day (which will be the weekend of Dec. 3-4).

: This day, a Saturday, would be the earliest day that early in-person voting could begin in any county, according to state officials. Whether there is early in-person voting on this day will be a county-by-county decision, on whether they want to offer weekend early voting. No early voting occurs the weekend directly before the runoff day (which will be the weekend of Dec. 3-4). Nov. 28 : All Georgia counties will begin early in-person voting on this Monday.

: All Georgia counties will begin early in-person voting on this Monday. Dec. 2: Early in-person voting will conclude on this Friday after running one week.

For voting by absentee:

Now: You can currently request an absentee ballot. (click this link for a printable version of the request form or visit the Secretary of State's online request portal here .)

You can currently request an absentee ballot. (click this link for a or .) Nov. 28 : All request applications must be received by this time. Make sure you mail the request well in advance of this day so that you can be confident your election office will receive it in time.

: All request applications must be received by this time. Make sure you mail the request well in advance of this day so that you can be confident your election office will receive it in time. Dec. 6: Absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls on the day of runoff voting. You can use a drop box to ensure it is received on time or make sure to mail it to your election office several days in advance so you can be sure it gets there on time.

For voting in person on the day of the runoff