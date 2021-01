Election Day arrives for Georgia Senate runoff races | Live updates

11Alive will be providing the latest results, news and more as Georgia decides the fate of the U.S. Senate.

ATLANTA — Georgians head to the polls today to elect the state's two U.S. senators, a decision that will have profound implications for the next four years of American governance.

Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are trying to retain their seats against Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. These two races have captured the attention of the nation, for they will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

With at least one victory between Loeffler or Perdue, Republicans will maintain control of the upper chamber of Congress. If the two Democrats win, it will create a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tiebreaking vote.

Which way the result swings will determine what kind of lawmaking power the incoming Joe Biden administration is able to wield. Two polls conducted by 11Alive in December indicated a slight advantage for the Democrats, but effectively both races are up for grabs.

The campaign, which has continued for the last two months following the Nov. 3 general election, has been marked - and at times overshadowed - by the ongoing drama from the presidential vote.

Loeffler and Perdue have been steadfast in their support of President Donald Trump, who continues to claim that he won the state, despite recounts that have confirmed Joe Biden's victory and courts that have dismissed legal challenges against that result.

It remains to be seen how the narrative, pushed heavily by the president, that Georgia's election apparatus is fundamentally corrupted will affect turnout.

6:00 a.m. | Welcome! We've made it to Election Day 2 in Georgia. Republican or Democrat, one thing we can all look forward to, at the least, is less election mail after today.