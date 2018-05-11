ATLANTA -- The Secretary of State's Office said early voting hit a new all-time record.

Early voting for Tuesday's General Election ended Friday, Nov. 2.

“In Georgia, it is easy to vote and hard to cheat, and I am incredibly proud of this new record showing strong voter engagement leading up to tomorrow’s election,” said Secretary Brian Kemp, who is also the Republican candidate for governor. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work of thousands of election officials all across Georgia who are dedicated to secure, accessible, and fair elections for all.”

Kemp's office said Georgians cast 2,071,830 ballots with 1,886,905 in-person and 184,925 by mail.

The previous early voting turn-out record in a mid-term election was 945,507 early votes cast – 838,484 in-person and 107,023 by mail – in the November 4, 2014 general election.

Polls will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. unless extended by court order in specific locations.

You can find their registration status, sample ballot, polling location, and other personalized voting information using the My Voter Page.

