Watch live | Georgia Senate Oversight Committee hearing on election

They'll be held by the Government Oversight Committee and a Judiciary subcommittee.

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Senate will hold two hearings today on the state's election processes, after a tight presidential race that has gave way to a rancorous fight over its outcome.

The first of the two hearings will be held at 9:30 a.m., by the Senate Government Oversight Committee, will "evaluate the election process to ensure the integrity of Georgia's voting process," according to a release.

The second hearing will be conducted this afternoon, at 1 p.m., by a Senate Judiciary subcommittee which will "take testimony of elections improprieties" and "evaluate the election process to ensure the integrity of Georgia's voting process."

The hearings will be streaming inside this article in the video player above.

The Republican-dominated Senate is conducting these hearings following persistent accusations among supporters of President Donald Trump that Georgia's election was manipulated. State leaders have repeatedly rejected these claims, saying there is no evidence of widespread fraud or any kind of concerted effort to manipulate Georgia's results.

Court cases brought by advocates of the president alleging widespread fraud have so far made little headway with judges.

The more adamant believers in a supposed Trump victory, including the president himself, have pressured Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session of the Georgia General Assembly - the state legislature composed of the House and Senate - to effectively re-write the state's election laws so that hand-picked Electoral College voters can be chosen to award the state's votes to Trump.