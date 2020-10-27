Georgia surpasses 3 million votes ahead of Election Day

About 40% of the state's electorate have cast a ballot so far.

ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 3 million votes for the November general election in early voting on Tuesday, with one week to go until Election Day.

The number represents about 40% of Georgia's electorate of 7.5 million registered voters, and nearly double the amount of votes cast at this same time in 2016 according to the Secretary of State's Office. It's closing in on the roughly 4 million votes cast for president overall, as well.

Early voting has surged in the Peach State, with more than one million voters having cast their ballot by mail so far amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a news conference early Tuesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger warned that over half a million voters who requested and received absentee ballots have yet to submit them. He said that it was unlikely if you mail it via the U.S. Postal Service at this point it will make it to county election offices on time, and recommended leaving it in a drop box.

In Georgia, all ballots need to be received by the close of polls at 7 pm. next Tuesday on Election Day, or they won't be counted.

"While you can mail it, I don't think that's the best idea to secure your vote," Raffensperger said. "There is simply a risk at this point of having the United States Postal Service deliver your vote on time."