Georgia Tech basketball arena opens as early voting site

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech's basketball arena, McCamish Pavilion, will open starting on Wednesday to serve as an early voting site.

The school announced in September that it would make the arena available as a polling location. Now, the facility is opening with 10 days remaining in the early voting period.

McCamish Pavilion is located at 965 Fowler Street, NW, on the school's Midtown campus. It will be open from 8:30 a.m.to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, according to Georgia Tech officials.

Tech said the arena will also serve as a voting site on Election Day and, if needed, for run-off election voting on Dec. 1 and Jan. 5.

The school said its student-athletes are among the volunteers working the site, and on Election Day, the site will be staffed entirely by students.

Additionally, the school said more than 95% of its athletes had registered to vote.

“I am proud and grateful of everyone within our department that led the charge to promote the importance of voting,” Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “Our student-athletes’ and staff’s passion and drive for this very important topic – beginning with the #AllVoteNoPlay initiative and continuing to voter registration drives and non-partisan voter education – is unparalleled. Their efforts will make a difference in our community and our country. Additionally, I’m confident that the tools that our Everyday Champion student-athletes develop by participating in the democratic process will play a role in them becoming leaders on their teams, on our campus, and in life beyond sports.”