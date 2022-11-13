Here's why Georgia's Senate race is still important even with Democrats keeping control

If there is a 50-50 Senate, NBC's Chuck Todd says there is an official power sharing agreement between the two parties.

ATLANTA — Nevada's heated Senate race came to an end Saturday night when Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election. With that victory, the Democrats will maintain control of the United States Senate -- a major win for President Joe Biden.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans with Vice President Kamala Harris getting the tie-breaking vote heading in to the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff.

So why does the runoff in the Peach State between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker even matter if the Dems already have control?

If Sen. Warnock wins his re-election bid, a 51-49 majority would be much better for the party. Here's why.

First, the tie-breaking vote would not come down to Harris each time -- meaning she would not have to stay in Washington DC every time the Senate votes.

If there is a 50-50 Senate, NBC's Chuck Todd says there is an official power sharing agreement between the two parties. Some of the committees, including the judiciary, end up evenly divided.

With the one-vote difference for the Democrats, they have the advantage of every committee.

Democratic control of the Senate also ensures a smoother process for Biden's Cabinet appointments and judicial picks, including those for potential Supreme Court openings.

The party will also keep control over committees and have the power to conduct investigations or oversight of the Biden administration, and will be able to reject legislation sent over by the House if the GOP wins that chamber.

“It's just simply better," Biden said. "The bigger the number, the better.”