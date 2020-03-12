Georgia voter attitudes: Majority think Trump should end legal challenges, few Republicans have confidence in system

A poll was commissioned by 11Alive for a view into Georgia's electorate ahead of President Trump's visit on Saturday.

ATLANTA — A majority of Georgia voters believe President Donald Trump and his legal advocates should end challenges to the 2020 election, according to an exclusive poll commissioned by 11Alive.

The poll, in addition to providing insight on the state of the Senate runoff races, gave a view into the attitudes of voters in what has become one of the most contested states in the country.

It produced a number of remarkable findings that give some sense of how rhetoric around the election is affecting voter attitudes: More than a quarter of respondents, 27%, had little or no confidence that votes in January would be counted accurately. Nearly 40% of Republican respondents said they had little or no confidence, and just 16% of Republicans said they had full confidence.

Among Democrats, 80% had some or full confidence. As for instilling more confidence in the system, nearly two-thirds of respondents - 63% - said voters who submit their ballot by mail should be required to provide their photo ID in order to do so, a measure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called for.

Meanwhile, more than a third of respondents who said they wouldn't vote in the runoff said they wouldn't because they either believe their vote doesn't matter, they believe the voting process is rigged or they're intentionally boycotting it.

Perhaps concerning for Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, though, is that of those who said they weren't likely to vote in the runoffs, 43% were Democrats to just 33% who were Republicans. Among those Democrats, 20% said they didn't like the candidates and 24% said they didn't believe their vote maters.

With regards to the president's election challenges, a solid majority, 55%, felt the president should end legal challenges to the election outcome, against 38% who want him to continue those challenges. Another solid majority, 57%, believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square, against 32% who believe President Trump actually won, and that votes were manipulated to change the outcome.

And as Gov. Brian Kemp faces continuing criticism from President Trump - including in another tweet posted Thursday morning - his job approval rating stands at 43% of respondents saying they strongly approve or approve. Those who disapproved or strongly disapproved registered at 46%.