ATLANTA -- Georgia residents only have a few days left to head to the polls for early voting.

Polling places have already seen a high turnout, surpassing more than 1 million voters, said the Secretary of State's Office earlier this week.

According to the website Georgia Votes, that number has now reached more than 1.5 million. That's up to more than 140 percent compared to this time in 2014 when Jason Carter was running against Gov. Nathan Deal.

Fulton County has seen some of the biggest crowds. The website shows 181,019 people have voted so far this year in Fulton County, which is an 187.3 percent higher than in 2014.

Another takeaway, traditional "non-voters" are participating in the election. More than a third of the people who have voted early so far, didn't vote in the last governor's race.

THE BREAK DOWN

(These numbers are from Georgia Votes as of Oct. 31, 2018)

Gender

54.6 percent women

42.9 percent men

2.5 percent unknown

Race

58.4 percent White

29.9 percent Black

1.3 percent Hispanic

1.3 percent Asian

9.1 percent other

Age

18-29: 7.7 percent

30-39: 9.3 percent

40-49: 14.3 percent

50-64: 32.4 percent

65 and older: 34 percent

Unknown 2.5 percent

Early voting continues across the state through Friday, Nov. 2. Voters do not need to vote in their home precinct as long as they vote within their home county during the early voting period.

Get more numbers and a breakdown of each county on the Georgia Votes' website.

