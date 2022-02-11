More than 65,000 voters have had their eligibility challenged, according to Secretary of State's Office

Around 2,670 challenges remain unresolved.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — More than 65,000 voters have had their eligibility challenged in Georgia ahead of Election Day.

Numbers released by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office Wednesday show that 2,670 challenges remain unresolved. However, those voters will still be able to cast a ballot, according to the office.

Any voter who finds out they've been challenged when they go vote on Nov. 8 has two options, depending on the county.

Vote using a regular ballot and fill out a form confirming voter eligibility.

Vote using a provisional ballot that must be returned to the county by Nov. 14 to prove eligibility and have the vote counted.

The office reports that voters won't see the status of their registration change on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

Georgians are informed of challenges to their voter registration by the local election offices they are registered under, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Under Georgia law, challenges to a voter's eligibility require 10 days' notice to the challenged voter, a public hearing by the local elections board and notification of the decision of the local board to all parties.

Georgia's latest election law allows voters to file an unlimited amount of challenges.

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.