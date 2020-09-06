Election results for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat

Polls close at 7 p.m. on June 9.

In Georgia, there are two US Senate races being decided in 2020. Tuesday, voters select the democratic nominees for Sen. David Perdue's seat in the November election. Perdue is the only candidate on the Republican ballot, as he is running unopposed.

The Democratic side of the ticket is far more crowded and includes both political veterans and novices who have thrown their hats into the ring.

11Alive’s political team has been following the Senate race closely and the different adjustments campaigns had to make because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are your source for election results. Polls close at 7 p.m. and as the results come in, check back with this page.

If no one candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote in Tuesday's primary election, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a runoff on August 11.

The Georgia primary was moved to June because of the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of Georgia voters requested absentee ballots, some for the first time. To be counted, those ballots must be in the custody of county election officials before 7 p.m. when the polls close. Here's a guide to dropping off absentee ballots in person.

