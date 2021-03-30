Georgia's new GOP election law draws criticism, lawsuits

A lawsuit filed Sunday asks a judge to find that the law violates the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act and to block state officials from enforcing it.

ATLANTA — Critics of Georgia’s new Republican-backed election law have issued fresh calls to boycott some of the state's largest businesses.

Leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Georgia are sending a letter to 90,000 parishioners. The letter calls for a boycott of Georgia's largest companies if they don't speak out more forcefully against the law.

The pressure comes a day after a group of advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the law.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Georgia, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF), and law firms WilmerHale and Davis Wright Tremaine brought the case on behalf of the Sixth District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and SPLC clients Georgia Muslim Voter Project, Women Watch Afrika, and Latino Community Fund of Georgia.