Protest near Masters pushes back against Georgia voting law

The group held signs that said “Let Us Vote” and “Protect Georgia Voting Rights."

AUGUSTA, Ga. — About two dozen protesters turned out near Augusta National to object to Georgia’s new voting law during the third round of the Masters.

The group held signs that said “Let Us Vote” and “Protect Georgia Voting Rights,” drawing both jeers and cheers from motorists on a busy street about a half mile from the course.

One man passing by shouted an insult against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed new voter restrictions into law last month. But another yelled at protesters, “C’mon, you can vote! Get out of here!”