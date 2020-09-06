Polling locations with extended hours

Some voters have extra hours to cast ballots in Georgia.

ATLANTA — After widespread problems at the polls in parts of metro Atlanta, some precincts are remaining open beyond the 7 p.m. statewide closing time set by law.

When polls do close, check 11Alive.com/elections as results come in from around the state. We'll continue tracking developments and, later this evening, bring you breaking results as they come in.

Are you still seeing long lines or finding other issues with casting your vote today? Email us at whereatlantaspeaks@11alive.com.

Below is a list organized by county of which precincts are staying open longer.

COBB COUNTY

Cobb County will be keeping 19 precincts open until 8 p.m. after voting issues earlier today. They are:

Addison 01

Austell 1A

Bells Ferry 04

Clarkdale 01

Cooper 01

Eastside 02

Elizabeth 01

Elizabeth 03

Mableton 01

Oregon 04

Oregon 05

Palmer 01

Powder Springs 1A

Powder Springs 2A

Powder Springs 3A

Riverside 01

Sewell Mill 03

Sope Creek 02

Sweetwater 02

DEKALB COUNTY

Citing technical and logistical errors, several DeKalb County precincts are extending hours.

Narvie J. Harris Elementary, 3981 McGill Drive, Decatur—7:45 p.m.

Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston—7:29 p.m.

Medlock Elementary School, 2418 Wood Trail Lane, Decatur—7:15 p.m.

Stephenson High School, 701 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain—7:45 p.m.

Stephenson Middle School, 922 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain—7:30 p.m.

Kittredge Magnet School, 1663 East Nancy Creek Drive NE, Atlanta—9:26 p.m.

Ray of Hope Christian Church, 2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur—10:10 p.m.

Questions should be referred to the county Registration and Elections office at 404-298-4020.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

A handful of precincts in Douglas County will stay open late. The polling location at Lithia Springs High School (Precinct No. 1275) will stay open until 8:45 p.m., the polling location at The Church at Chapel Hill (Precinct No. 736 South) will stay open until 7:20 p.m. and the polling location at Saint Julian’s Episcopal Church (Precinct No. 738) will stay open until 7:05 p.m. per order signed by Chief Judge David Emerson.

FULTON COUNTY

All Fulton County polling locations will be open until 9 p.m., county officials confirmed with 11Alive. The Superior Court of Fulton County issued the order. Any voter in line by 9 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Beginning at 7 p.m., ballots will no longer be scanned but will be placed in provisional ballot envelopes, they said.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Gwinnett County officials will keep two precincts open past 7 p.m. due to late starts. The Konaheda Elementary polling location will be open until 7:20 p.m. and St. Mary’s of Egypt Orthodox Church will remain open until 7:14 p.m.