elections

Polling locations with extended hours

Some voters have extra hours to cast ballots in Georgia.

ATLANTA — After widespread problems at the polls in parts of metro Atlanta, some precincts are remaining open beyond the 7 p.m. statewide closing time set by law.

When polls do close, check 11Alive.com/elections as results come in from around the state. We'll continue tracking developments and, later this evening, bring you breaking results as they come in.

For real-time updates on voting in Georgia, read our Election Day blog.

Are you still seeing long lines or finding other issues with casting your vote today? Email us at whereatlantaspeaks@11alive.com.

Below is a list organized by county of which precincts are staying open longer.

COBB COUNTY

Cobb County will be keeping 19 precincts open until 8 p.m. after voting issues earlier today. They are:

  • Addison 01
  • Austell 1A
  • Bells Ferry 04
  • Clarkdale 01
  • Cooper 01
  • Eastside 02
  • Elizabeth 01
  • Elizabeth 03
  • Mableton 01
  • Oregon 04
  • Oregon 05
  • Palmer 01
  • Powder Springs 1A
  • Powder Springs 2A
  • Powder Springs 3A
  • Riverside 01
  • Sewell Mill 03
  • Sope Creek 02
  • Sweetwater 02

DEKALB COUNTY

Citing technical and logistical errors, several DeKalb County precincts are extending hours.

  • Narvie J. Harris Elementary, 3981 McGill Drive, Decatur—7:45 p.m.
  • Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston—7:29 p.m.
  • Medlock Elementary School, 2418 Wood Trail Lane, Decatur—7:15 p.m.
  • Stephenson High School, 701 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain—7:45 p.m.
  • Stephenson Middle School, 922 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain—7:30 p.m.
  • Kittredge Magnet School, 1663 East Nancy Creek Drive NE, Atlanta—9:26 p.m.
  • Ray of Hope Christian Church, 2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur—10:10 p.m.

Questions should be referred to the county Registration and Elections office at 404-298-4020.    

DOUGLAS COUNTY

A handful of precincts in Douglas County will stay open late. The polling location at Lithia Springs High School (Precinct No. 1275) will stay open until 8:45 p.m., the polling location at The Church at Chapel Hill (Precinct No. 736 South) will stay open until 7:20 p.m. and the polling location at Saint Julian’s Episcopal Church (Precinct No. 738) will stay open until 7:05 p.m. per order signed by Chief Judge David Emerson.

FULTON COUNTY

All Fulton County polling locations will be open until 9 p.m., county officials confirmed with 11Alive. The Superior Court of Fulton County issued the order. Any voter in line by 9 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Beginning at 7 p.m., ballots will no longer be scanned but will be placed in provisional ballot envelopes, they said.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Gwinnett County officials will keep two precincts open past 7 p.m. due to late starts. The Konaheda Elementary polling location will be open until 7:20 p.m. and St. Mary’s of Egypt Orthodox Church will remain open until 7:14 p.m.

