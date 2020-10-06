Georgia primary election | Results delayed after long night of voting

We will bring updates throughout the day on the primary that is being talked about throughout the country.

As Georgia voters took to the polls yesterday to cast their ballots in a number of crucial primary elections, many faced long lines and delays.

Georgia is making national news over the voting issues that have been seen most notably around Atlanta, but in other pockets around the state as well.

Due to those issues, results from some races are still coming in.

We'll continue tracking developments and bring you breaking results as they come in.

Did you still see long lines or have other issues with casting your vote? Email us at whereatlantaspeaks@11alive.com.

5:45 a.m. | Georgia will see runoffs in at least five congressional primaries, including battles for open seats in suburban Atlanta, northeast Georgia and northwest Georgia.

5:25 a.m. | The Democratic Senate primary in Georgia is too early to call. In Georgia, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. With more than three-quarters of the expected votes counted as of 5:00 a.m., Jon Ossoff has approximately 49% of the counted vote.

5:00 a.m. | Results are still coming in from Georgia's primary election.