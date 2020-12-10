x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Elections

How to check Georgia early voting wait times online

As additional counties make wait times available, we'll share them here.

ATLANTA — The chance to cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in Georgia has thousands of people waiting for hours outside polling places. 

Some counties, including Cobb and Gwinnett, make it easy for voters to check wait times before they head the polls.

For Cobb County, check here and, for Gwinnett County, here

RELATED: Georgia voters report widespread concerns on first day of early voting

Record turnout is expected for this year’s presidential election and amid fears of coronavirus exposure, election officials and advocacy groups have encouraged people to vote early.

As more counties make wait times available, we'll share them here.

RELATED: LIST | Early voting locations by county