Group files court document alleging major setback in Georgia's election preparation

The group filed a screenshot of a message from the state's elections division director to counties referencing a database error.

ATLANTA — An elections integrity group filed a court document Friday alleging a major error in Georgia's preparation for the November vote, after apparently learning of the issue by way of a message from the Secretary of State's Office to counties.

The document, filed by the Coalition for Good Governance, includes a screenshot of a message from the Secretary of State's Elections Division Director, Chris Harvey, to counties.

That message references an "error in the November database which will require every county to get a new database."

The document is an emergency notice of supplemental evidence, submitted as part of an ongoing suit by the group against Georgia to compel the state to use hand-marked paper ballots in the Nov. 3 general election.

Harvey's message indicates the database error will cause a setback with "logic and accuracy testing," a process that, according to a Kennesaw State manual hosted on the U.S. Election Assistance Commission website, "is a collection of pre-election procedures that insure that the voting equipment and ballots to be used in an upcoming election can properly display the ballot, collect votes, and tabulate results."

Harvey, in his message, says the error will "not have an impact on any absentee ballot processing" and that "we will do everything we can to minimize the delay that this will cause."

11Alive has reached out to the Secretary of State's Office for a more thorough explanation of the issue.

1/ Serious problem found in GA's Nov. election programming. All pre-election testing stopped on voting system equipment. Every county database has to be reconfigured.

Counties are informed 11 business days before election.

See the late Friday afternoon message-- https://t.co/cPPYP96VMW pic.twitter.com/4gGgK61yHw — Marilyn Marks #Wear A Mask! (@MarilynRMarks1) September 26, 2020

Harvey's message, sent shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, reads in full:

We found out that there is an error in the November database which will require every county to get a new database for the November 3, 2020 election.

We are working with Dominion to correct the error and get you new databases as soon as possible, but we don’t want you to waste time doing L&A testing that will have to be redone with a new database.

This will not have an impact on any absentee ballot processing. I am very sorry to have to tell you this.

I know that everyone is working as hard as they can to be prepared. We will do everything we can to minimize the delay this will cause.

I will give you an update Monday on any ETA for your new database.

The Coalition for Good Governance obtained the message from Cherokee County. In their filing, they include a subpoena issued earlier this week to allow them to inspect the county's elections operations.

The group argues this setback will make it effectively impossible for Georgia to properly test its voting equipment in the remaining weeks before the election.

It notes that on Aug. 26, Harvey said in a court declaration the databases would be built "in the next week." A week later, the state said the databases were "nearly complete."

"Even though the databases were 'nearly complete' on September 4, it was not until today, September 25 ... that the State announced that the Dominion-built databases... were in fact so completely defective that Logic and Accuracy testing would be a waste of time and the databases must now be completely rebuilt," the document states.

With early voting slated to begin in 11 business days on Oct. 12, the group argues the delay "renders the deployment of (ballot marking devices) impractical, if not impossible, for the November election."

"There will not, at this point, be sufficient time to conduct the Logic and Accuracy testing that is required by statute for a fully deployed Dominion voting system," the court filing adds.

By Georgia law, the tests are required of equipment, "to ascertain that they will correctly count the votes cast for all offices and on all questions." Local elections officials are responsible for the tests, and they have until "on or before the third day" before an election to conduct them.

Earlier this month the state and the Coalition for Good Governance made arguments before a federal judge in the matter of the group's injunction to force the state to conduct hand-marked voting in November.

The Associated Press reported that U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg did not say when she would issue a ruling, but "seemed to indicate that she was open to ordering at least some changes."

It's unclear how this latest filing will affect those court proceedings.

"The Logic and Accuracy testing required by statute for (ballot marking devices) alone (i.e., every race on every ballot marking device for every ballot style) is estimated to require approximately 15 minutes per ballot marking device unit, or 8,500 hours statewide," the Coalition for Good Governance asserts. "Conducting in-person voting using hand marked paper ballots, instead of BMDs, eliminates the need to test approximately 68,000 BMDs and printers in what is an otherwise impossible time frame and makes conducting the upcoming election in a secure manner possible."