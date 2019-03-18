Gwinnett County's MARTA referendum is one of the highest-profile issues on the ballot in the March 19 election, but some voters will also choose city council members and decide on alcohol laws.

In Gwinnett County, residents will vote on a one-cent sales tax that would go to fund a major MARTA expansion that would build heavy rail and the bus rapid transit lanes. All told, the expansion would cost more than $5 billion.

Other races include Barrow County and Cherokee County commissioner seats, a Clayton County SPLOST, alcohol referendums in Sugar Hill and Cave Springs, a Barrow County SPLOST as well as a Hapeville alderman seat.

