ATLANTA -- The Secretary of State's Office said a record-breaking number of people voted early for this year's midterm election. A high turnout is also expected on Election Day.

The Department of Justice said the Civil Rights Division will also be monitoring elections in 19 states, including here in Georgia. To contact someone about possible violations of the federal voting rights call 1-800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767. They can also be sent through email or by filling out a complaint form on the DOJ's website.

Allegations of election fraud are handled by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country and the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section. Complaints can be sent to the local U.S. Attorneys’ Office as well. Those who witness questionable election-related activity, can call the Georgia Secretary of State's Voter Fraud Hotline at 877-725-9797. They should expect to be contacted by an elections investigator for additional information.

