'I'm not going to make any excuses.' Herschel Walker concedes Georgia Senate runoff

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is the projected winner.

ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker thanked his campaign staff and donors in a speech to supporters Tuesday night after multiple media outlets projected that he would lose to Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff.

"There's no excuses in life," Walker said. "And, I'm not going to make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight."

The political newcomer and former University of Georgia football star announced his candidacy in late August 2021. His Senate bid was backed by former President Donald Trump, and Walker easily cruised to victory in the Republican primary as he declined to debate his GOP opponents.

Despite the strong primary showing, Walker underperformed compared to other Republicans in November's election, getting roughly 203,000 votes fewer than Gov. Brian Kemp. During the race, Walker was dogged by allegations that he abused an ex-girlfriend, fathered children he had not publicly acknowledged, and paid for multiple women to have abortions.

"When they called the race, I said the numbers doesn't look like they are going to add up," Walker said during his speech.

Walker managed to force a runoff, but he trailed Warnock in November's general election. Walker spoke before the crowd for roughly three minute before leaving the stage at the College Football Hall of Fame.