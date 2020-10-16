Georgia football legend endorses Loeffler for US Senate

Heisman Trophy winner is a Black Republican who has supported Gov. Kemp and President Trump in past campaigns.

ATLANTA — Georgia football legend Herschel Walker has endorsed Republican incumbent Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the crowded US Senate special election to finish the term of now-retired Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Walker's stance as a Black conservative and Republican have been well documented in recent years. In 2016, he supported Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

In 2018, Walker endorsed Brian Kemp in his bid for governor.

In August 2020, Walker was a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention in support of President Trump's re-election bid.

Walker and Trump have been friends for many years - dating to Walker's professional football days with the USFL's New Jersey Generals -- owned by Trump.

In the new Loeffler ad, titled "Game Changer," Walker went after what conservatives refer to as the "fake news media."

"When I played football, I ran over a lot of people, and I didn't let anyone run over me," Walker said in the ad. "When the fake news media attacked Kelly, she went right back at 'em."

He also talked emphasized her support of Trump and her endorsement by the National Right To Life campaign.

"Kelly's 100% Trump, endorsed by the Right To Life, and standing up to the radical cancel culture," Walker said. "I'm proud to support Kelly. Take it from me, Herschel. She's a game-changer for Georgia."

The endorsement comes one day after Loeffler received the endorsement of controversial QAnon Republican Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene.