Live updates | Historic hand retally underway in Georgia

Updates as counties conduct their audit.

Scroll below for updates.

A historic audit of Georgia’s election began today. It’s a hand retally of the state’s nearly five million ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3. It’s the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.

This is all in an effort to validate the close results in the presidential race. In Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden currently leads President Trump by less than .05 percent. Biden currently has 290 electoral votes, according to projections from several news organizations including the Associated Press and Fox News.

The audit is not a recount. A recount can happen after the state certifies their election results and must be requested by the candidate. That’s why it’s being called a retally or hand count.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they begin the tally.

10:43 a.m. | Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger went into quarantine yesterday after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Today, his office said, "his leadership team will quarantine for 10 days and be actively engaged with county management throughout the recount process.”

Raffensperger will remain in quarantine as well.

10:00 a.m. | Gwinnett County began their audit with about 150 people working at a time.

9:42 a.m. | DeKalb County announced they would begin their audit on Saturday. On Friday, the county certified their election results.

DeKalb County is ready for the state mandated risk-limiting audit, starting tomorrow morning. Not sure what that means? Watch this to learn more: https://t.co/R2V1KB8baU — DeKalb County Votes (@DeKalbVotes) November 13, 2020

9:30 a.m. | Clayton County has certified their election results and began their audit at 9:00 a.m. at the Clayton County Police headquarters.

9:00 a.m. | Cherokee County announced their audit would begin at 9:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. “every day until completion.” Officials said everyone involved is required to wear a mask.

8:53 a.m. | The Carter Center announced they will monitor the risk-limiting audit in Georgia. They were accredited by Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office. In a release the organization said they will be spread across the state.

“What we’re monitoring is what many people have been calling the hand recount. Because the margin in the presidential race is so close, this sort of audit essentially requires review of every ballot by hand,” said Paige Alexander, the Carter Center’s CEO. “This is unusual, but it provides an opportunity to build trust in the electoral system prior to the state’s certification of results.”