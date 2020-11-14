Live updates | Counties across Georgia continue historic retally of ballots

Refresh for updates as the audit continues statewide.

A historic audit of Georgia’s election began on Friday. It’s a hand retally of the state’s nearly 5 million ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3. It’s the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.

This is all in an effort to validate the close results in the presidential race. In Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by less than 0.5%.

NBC projected Friday that Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia. The Associated Press has not called the race yet.

The audit is not a recount. A recount can happen after the state certifies their election results and must be requested by the candidate. That’s why it’s being called a retally or hand count.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they begin the tally.

8 a.m. | Many counties across the state have started their second day of retally efforts, while others are starting their first day.

The herculean, county-by-county effort is labor-intensive and meticulous.

A number of counties, including Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb counties, are providing live coverage of their retally efforts so citizens may watch.