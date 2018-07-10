You can determine if you are registered to vote in Georgia by checking the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

By entering your first initial, last name, county of residence and date of birth on that page, you can determine if you are registered to vote in Georgia. If so, you will find your registration information, the name and address of your precinct and a link to the early voting location for your county.

The page will also list your US Congressional District, your Georgia Senate District and Georgia House District, with links to each of those persons' official web pages.

Links to a full list of qualified candidates in the upcoming election (along with the past several elections) are also provided.

If you are not registered to vote, you will be provided with a link to register to vote. The deadline to register to vote in the November General Election is Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

