How do I know if I am registered to vote in Georgia?

With questions of voter suppression, ensuring you are registered to vote is of utmost importance before Election Day.

ATLANTA — At various points over the past several years, questions of voter purges have emerged in Georgia.

Fortunately, the Georgia Secretary of State's office makes if very simple for citizens of Georgia to check their status at any point in time, with a simple click of the mouse.

In addition, they are able to obtain information on where their polling place is, as well as information on candidates running in their own precinct or local area.

The first step is to ensure your voting status -- which can be accomplished on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

By entering your first initial, last name, county of residence and date of birth on that page, you can determine if you are registered to vote in Georgia. If so, you will find your registration information, the name and address of your precinct and a link to the early voting location for your county.

The page will also list your U.S. Congressional District, your Georgia Senate District and Georgia House District, with links to each of those persons' official web pages.

Links to a full list of qualified candidates in the upcoming election (along with the past several elections) are also provided.

If you are not currently registered to vote, you will be provided with a link to register to vote.