How long does early voting last in Georgia for the Senate runoffs?

Here's how most counties are doing things.

ATLANTA — Early voting began this week in Georgia for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs that could very well determine the course of the Biden presidency.

The dueling races between incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and their Democratic challengers, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, will determine which party controls the Senate.

With Republicans currently holding a 50-48 edge, a win by the two Democrats would cause an even 50-50 split in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tiebreaker vote.

How these races play out will likely determine the range of policies a Biden administration could pursue - and if you're a Georgia voter, you will get to have your say in what you'd like to see that be.

Voting day for the runoffs is officially Jan. 5, but most counties have extensive early voting periods open for the next couple weeks.

Here's a general look at the timeframe you have if you want to avoid the rush of the runoff day itself:

Please note: This is a general guideline, for exact times and locations you can scroll down and select your county at this page on the Georgia Secretary of State's website