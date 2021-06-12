How many years does Kemp have left as Governor?

Multiple candidates have announced their intention to run for Governor of Georgia, challenging current Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp was elected back in 2018, defeating Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, who announced that she will be running again in 2022.

Abrams made the announcement via Twitter saying, "I'm running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn't be determined by zip code, background or access to power."

In Georgia, governors serve for four years and can then file for reelection. In total, he or she can serve for a total of eight years within a 12-year period.

Kemp, having only served four, will be running for re-election, but he'll face competition from those within his own party, alongside Abrams.

Recently, former senator David Perdue announced his own run for governor this week with a video, revealing some of his policies moving forward while slamming Stacey Abrams and leaders in his own party.

Meanwhile, Vernon Jones, the former Georgia state representative from DeKalb County, who gained notoriety as a Democrat and who fiercely supported of former President Donald Trump, announced he would make a run for governor as a Republican.

Jones will be looking to seize on the support and loyalty of Trump's conservative base in Georgia in trying to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp in the GOP primary next year.

Kemp's 2018 run against Abrams was a contentious one that had gained national attention by the time it was over. Even if Kemp manages to lose the Republican primary race, eliminating the possibility of a rematch against Abrams, the 2022 race will likely catch the eye of the nation again.

Much of that attention is likely to revolve around recent political controversies the state has faced in the last year, from former-president Donald Trump unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, along with his attempts to pressure Georgia officials to sway the results in his favor.