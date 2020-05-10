Voting advocacy groups urge Georgians to vote: Here's how to make sure you can

The registration deadline is Monday to vote in the November election.

ATLANTA — Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the November election and voting advocacy groups say it’s something you should take seriously.

“The only way you know your vote doesn't count is if you don't cast it,” the Rev. Billy Michael Honor said. “It is a social luxury to decide you're not going to vote. That's a luxury. Actually, the issues we face are so dire that voting is not the only toolbox but it is one of the most important tools.”

Honor is the director of Faith and Civic Engagement Organizing. For Honor and many others, COVID-19 has changed the way organizations can reach out to people and get them to vote. He said they're going out as best they can to get people to register.

"I've seen people really fired up all year because we've had elections all year, really," he said.

For 28-year-old Michael Gargiullo, born and raised in Georgia, it's a matter of taking ownership in his part of the process that will guide the future of the country.

“Voting is the simplest way to express your opinion and the way you believe America should be," he said.

However, he acknowledges that the process is very different for others in his age group.

“I think our generation is very electronically oriented so we’re technology first," he said. "If we can’t do something via our phone, it becomes cumbersome to getting something done.”

Meanwhile, Georgia Rep. Kim Schofield of Georgia's District 60 suggests it's well worth the extra effort.

“Wherever you are in this life cycle, what happens is when you vote, this impacts you for the next 10 years," Schofield said. "We’re talking about your jobs, your money, your education, your health care, the infrastructure in Georgia.”

And to be a part of it, residents will have to be registered - and fast. Election officials want voters to check their registration status even if they voted in the last election. Here's how to register if you're not.

Online

To register to vote online, residents can go to the state of Georgia's voter registration website to fill out a five-step form and submit identifying information.

In Person

Voter registration forms can be picked up in person at any state or government office, including public libraries, schools. the county board of registrar's officers or election offices.

By mail

Residents interested in registering to vote through the mail can download an application or pick one up from the local county board of registrars' office or election office, public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools, and other government offices for a mail-in registration form.

Fill out the form completely and follow directions on the form for where to mail it.

After registering, you will receive a voter registration card. If you do not receive the card within four weeks, contact your county registrar's office.

All voters must have an acceptable ID in order to vote.

Acceptable voter IDs in Georgia:

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

A Georgia Driver's License, even if expired

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID

Valid tribal photo ID

Georgia Voter ID card. More on how to obtain that card, here.

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voter Questions:

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections