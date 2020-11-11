How to register to vote in Georgia

You can still register to vote through Dec. 7 for the Jan. 5 US Senate runoff.

ATLANTA — In the United States, the American people make their voices heard directly at the ballot box, by selecting representatives to craft and enact the laws that govern and chart the path of the nation.

According to the Secretary of State's office, the last day to register to vote in order to participate in the January 5, 2021, US Senate runoff election is December 7, 2020.

How do I know if I am registered to vote in Georgia?

Even for voters who participated in the last election, you're encouraged to check your voter status to ensure that you have not fallen off of the voter rolls.

The easiest and most reliable way to do this in Georgia is by way of the Secretary of State's My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

To use the page, enter your First Initial, Last Name, County of residence and Date of birth before hitting "Submit."

If you are registered, you will be presented with a host of resources, including where your voting precinct is, complete with directions.

In addition, information regarding absentee voting and your county registrar's office is available. If you have requested or submitted an absentee ballot, information regarding that is presented also.

Links to your elected officials along with a sample ballot for the most recent or next election are presented.

Finally, a link to either print out your precinct card or to have a new one mailed to you is available.

How do you register to vote in Georgia?

Online

To register to vote online, residents can go to the state of Georgia's voter registration website at registertovote.sos.ga.gov, to fill out a five-step form and submit identifying information.

Registered voters can also make changes to their current voter registration information on that same page.

In-Person

Voter registration forms can be picked up in person at any state or government office, including public libraries, schools. their local county board of registrar's officers or election offices.

By mail

Residents interested in registering to vote through the mail can download an application on the Secretary of State's Register to Vote page, or they can pick one up from their local county board of registrars' office or election office, public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools, and other government offices.

Fill out the form completely and follow directions on the form for where to mail it.

After registering, voters will receive a voter registration card by US Mail. If you do not receive the card within four weeks, contact your county registrar's office.

All voters must have an acceptable ID in order to vote in person.

Acceptable voter IDs in Georgia:

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

A Georgia Driver's License, even if expired

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID

Valid tribal photo ID

Georgia Voter ID card. More on how to obtain that card, here.

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voter Questions:

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Apply for an absentee ballot: ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov